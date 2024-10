Osimhen: “I’m worth more than 100 million euros!”

As a reminder, Osimhen was keen to leave SSC Napoli this summer, even though he still has a contract there until 2026. Club boss Aurelio De Laurentiis demanded a transfer fee of over 100 million euros. There were intensive talks with Chelsea, while PSG and Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli were also interested in the Nigerian. Ultimately, however, no agreement could be reached, with the result that Osimhen moved to Galatasaray on loan for this season on deadline day. However, there is speculation that he will be able to leave the Turkish giants in January thanks to a release clause for certain clubs.