“Respect the cornerstones of liberal democracy”

What about the FPÖ?

Van der Bellen did not reveal whether he would entrust FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl with the task of forming a government after the Freedom Party's election victory. "As a first step", he will talk to representatives of all parliamentary parties, he announced. "Now it's about talking to each other. And to find a viable majority," said Van der Bellen. If this takes time, it is time well spent. As on election night, Van der Bellen emphasized that it was important to him when forming a government that the cornerstones of liberal democracy - the rule of law, separation of powers, human and minority rights, independent media and EU membership - are respected.