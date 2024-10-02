Appeal ahead of talks:
“Respect the cornerstones of liberal democracy”
On Wednesday, as is customary after National Council elections, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen removed the Turkish-Green government from office at its request. At the same time, he entrusted the government with the continuation of the administration until a new one is found.
From Thursday, the Federal President will hold talks with the leaders of the five parliamentary parties. "I will do this with the necessary calm and in the necessary depth," he emphasized at the ceremony.
What about the FPÖ?
Van der Bellen did not reveal whether he would entrust FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl with the task of forming a government after the Freedom Party's election victory. "As a first step", he will talk to representatives of all parliamentary parties, he announced. "Now it's about talking to each other. And to find a viable majority," said Van der Bellen. If this takes time, it is time well spent. As on election night, Van der Bellen emphasized that it was important to him when forming a government that the cornerstones of liberal democracy - the rule of law, separation of powers, human and minority rights, independent media and EU membership - are respected.
The head of state usually gives the strongest party the mandate to form a government. This mandate is not laid down in the constitution, but is common practice. Van der Bellen had announced in the past that he would not automatically give Kickl a mandate to form a government if he won the election.
Government resigned
The removal from office is in line with political practice after an election. First of all, the government decided to resign in a short Council of Ministers meeting at midday on Wednesday. The ministers, led by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), then walked across Ballhausplatz to the Federal President and offered their resignation. Van der Bellen took note of this, but immediately vowed to reappoint the cabinet so that it could continue to carry out official business on an interim basis. Only State Secretary for Art and Culture Andrea Mayer (Greens) has already resigned from her post at her own request.
