Strong growth

Red Bull made a profit of 2.4 billion euros in the previous year

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 13:42

Salzburg-based energy drink manufacturer Red Bull has once again closed the 2023 financial year with an increase in turnover and profit. Annual sales exceeded the 10 billion euro mark for the first time and amounted to 10.55 billion euros, an increase of nine percent compared to 2022 (9.68 billion euros). 

Operating profit rose from 2.29 billion euros to 2.38 billion euros in the same period, an increase of 3.9%.

In the previous year, 984 million euros were distributed to the two owners, Mark Mateschitz (49%) and the Thai Yoovidhya family, as a dividend - around 500 million euros less than in 2022 (1.51 billion euros).

USA among most important markets
The most important markets for Red Bull are the USA, where turnover amounted to 4.72 billion euros, and Europe with 3.94 billion euros. In both regions, sales grew at double-digit rates (ten percent in the USA and twelve percent in Europe). In the other American markets, turnover fell by 4 percent to 760 million euros, while the rest of the world achieved growth of 3 percent and 1.3 billion euros.

In the previous year, EUR 984 million of the profit was distributed to the two owners - Mark Mateschitz (49%) and the Yoovidhya family in Thailand - in dividends, half a billion euros less than in 2022 (EUR 1.51 billion).
In the previous year, EUR 984 million of the profit was distributed to the two owners - Mark Mateschitz (49%) and the Yoovidhya family in Thailand - in dividends, half a billion euros less than in 2022 (EUR 1.51 billion).
599 million euros paid in taxes
Red Bull's marketing budget amounted to 2.48 billion euros in the previous year (2022: 2.29 billion euros), of which over one billion euros was spent on sponsorship, almost 800 million euros on advertising, 440 million euros on sales promotion at retailers and 120 million euros for consumers. The Group paid 599 million euros in taxes, which was slightly less than in 2022.

17,137 employees in the Group
The number of employees rose sharply: On average, the Group had 17,137 employees, compared to 14,895 in the previous year, increasing personnel costs from 1.57 billion to 1.78 billion euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

