Red Bull made a profit of 2.4 billion euros in the previous year

USA among most important markets

The most important markets for Red Bull are the USA, where turnover amounted to 4.72 billion euros, and Europe with 3.94 billion euros. In both regions, sales grew at double-digit rates (ten percent in the USA and twelve percent in Europe). In the other American markets, turnover fell by 4 percent to 760 million euros, while the rest of the world achieved growth of 3 percent and 1.3 billion euros.