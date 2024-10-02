Gap closure of the S 36 soon to be implemented

It is a mega-project that is primarily intended to make it easier for commuters in the Upper Mur Valley to get to work: the EUR 650 million expansion of the S 36 (Murtal Expressway) from Judenburg to Schiefling. After a section (St. Georgen to Schiefling) has already been reopened to traffic, there is now also good news for the stretch between Judenburg and St. Georgen. Asfinag, which is responsible for the expansion, has submitted the project for an environmental impact assessment.