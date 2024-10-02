650 million euro project
Gap closure of the S 36 soon to be implemented
Good news from the Murtal Expressway: the section between Judenburg and St. Georgen has been submitted by Asfinag for an environmental impact assessment. This brings the years-long, multi-million euro project a little closer to its goal of relieving thousands of commuters.
It is a mega-project that is primarily intended to make it easier for commuters in the Upper Mur Valley to get to work: the EUR 650 million expansion of the S 36 (Murtal Expressway) from Judenburg to Schiefling. After a section (St. Georgen to Schiefling) has already been reopened to traffic, there is now also good news for the stretch between Judenburg and St. Georgen. Asfinag, which is responsible for the expansion, has submitted the project for an environmental impact assessment.
Start of construction planned for 2029
The planned route is based on the existing B 317 provincial road (Friesacher Straße). This means that no additional traffic axis will be created in the rather narrow valley, which should benefit the Natura 2000 area as well as agriculture and forestry. This second stage was originally expected to be completed by 2031 - the plans were presented back in 2016 - but construction is now scheduled to begin in 2029, with a construction period of five years.
"Three underground routes are planned to relieve the residents of Rothenthurm, St. Peter and Wöll. In addition, two junctions are planned at Judenburg West and at St. Peter ob Judenburg as a connection to the B 114, the Triebener Straße," explains Herbert Reiterer from Department 16 Transport and Provincial Engineering. This important gap closure in the traffic network will provide optimal relief for residents of the Murau and Murtal districts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
