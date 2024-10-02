"An absolute blessing"
Sarah Ferguson is looking forward to her fifth grandchild
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has made public how much she is looking forward to her daughter Princess Beatrice's second child with a magical post. With her stepson Wolfie, it will be her fifth grandchild. She also published a never-before-seen photo in which Beatrice was possibly already pregnant.
On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace revealed the sweet secret of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's eldest daughter.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the New Year: a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna," it said in a message posted on social media. The happy news was accompanied by a new photo of the parents-to-be embracing and a photo showing Mozzi on an autumnal walk with his son and baby daughter.
Rare photos
Photos of little Sienna, who turned three on September 18, are rare. The couple are very careful not to reveal too much. But in this time of joy, they obviously wanted to show just how big the blonde little girl is already. In bright yellow wellies and a blue rain suit, she is seen in the photo walking along a path between her dad and big brother, who are each holding her by one hand.
Sarah Ferguson also expressed her joy about the royal offspring with a lovingly chosen photo of them together with daughter Beatrice and granddaughter Sienna.
The writer posted a photo showing Sienna as a flower girl at the wedding of Marissa Montgomery, a good friend of Beatrice, and Jesse Brown at Chelsea Physic Garden in London in June. Sienna lent her mom the flower wreath she wore during the wedding for the sweet photo. Beatrice could have been pregnant by then.
"The fifth member of the five"
To accompany the photo, "Fergie" let the world know how much she was looking forward to her fifth grandchild. She wrote: "A very proud GiGi/Mum today. Such an incredible blessing and a hug from my heart. Wolfie, August, Ernie and Sienna will be over the moon to have the fifth member of the five by their side!"
The 64-year-old was also keen to emphasize that Wolfie, who Mozzi brought into the marriage, is an integral part of the York family. August and Ernie are the sons of Ferguson's younger daughter Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank.
Today a very proud GiGi/Mum. Such an incredible blessing and a hug to my heart. Wolfie, August, Ernie and Sienna will be overjoyed to have the fifth member of the five by their side!
Sarah Ferguson, die Herzogin von York
Heart filled with "happiness and gratitude"
But "Fergie" didn't stop there, she also sent a beautiful message to her "Darling Beatrice" in purple letters, which she placed over a photograph of her leaning down to little Sienna, who is probably picking up pebbles in a park by the path, as little children love to do.
"Words cannot fully express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family," it reads. "Becoming a grandma again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude."
"An absolute blessing"
It continues: "Watching you grow into a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and now to see your family continue to blossom is an absolute blessing. Our family is growing and so is the love that surrounds us. I can't wait to meet the little one and share in all the wonderful memories we will create together. All the love."
Prince Andrew, who has lost all his prestige and standing as a senior member of the royal family due to his involvement in the Epstein scandal, did not comment. His brother, King Charles, preferred to do so. He announced: "His Majesty the King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.