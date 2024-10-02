"Listen to Karina"
Gottschalk shares private details from his bedroom
Thomas Gottschalk married his Karina in August. Now the newlyweds have revealed secrets from their bedroom in an interview with the Bild newspaper.
The sky is full of violins for Karina and Thomas Gottschalk after their wedding - and for good reason. "I always listen to Karina because it serves me well," Gottschalk grinned. And yet the newlyweds do have one small bone of contention: the volume of the TV in the bedroom.
"Annoyed and disturbed me"
In an interview with the German newspaper, the entertainer admitted that his hearing had been a little weak for some time. "When we watch TV together, she always says: 'You always make it so loud'. I used to perceive it differently. That annoyed and disturbed me. This different ability to perceive things."
Changes like these are "not noticeable for you", Gottschalk continued, because: "You always think you're great. You hear well, you see well, you look well." But that doesn't always correspond to the facts.
"I see everything I'm not allowed to see. But I don't hear everything I'm not allowed to hear," Gottschalk continued jokingly. "That makes me nervous. I always have to know what's on and what's going on."
No separate beds!
However, he now has no problem admitting that he too has the little problems that come with age. He has already sought help.
Of course, the "Wetten, dass...?" legend always wants to hear what Karina has to say in the bedroom too. They don't have separate beds. "For God's sake," Karina laughed at the thought of two bedrooms. "I couldn't fall asleep without him!"
It will stay that way in their new home in Bavaria. Gottschalk and his Karina have bought a house near Munich. Munich is still "the center of the world" for him, Gottschalk enthused.
