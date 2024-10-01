Jauk in the cauldron
This is what Sturm boss says about the royal premiere!
The day has come! The Sturm family has been eagerly awaiting the first "home game" in the Champions League since the championship title. Tonight (9pm), the Klagenfurt stadium will become a madhouse, with Sturm boss Christian Jauk right in the middle. Under his leadership, the Blacks have risen to new heights in the last twelve years.
Migration of peoples, the next one! After the Cup final on May 1, another Styrian caravan is making its way to Klagenfurt today. Christian Jauk will also be driving his car over the Pack, and the Sturm president will of course not miss the first home game in the Champions League. The banker had to miss the opener in Brittany with a heavy heart for professional reasons.
"I feel the same as our fans. I'm already tingling and when the Champions League anthem starts, everyone realizes that a dream has come true. I'm very proud of that," says Jauk, who has been at the helm since January 17, 2012. Back then, he took over from Gerald Stockenhuber, the club's president, and twelve years later he even brought the double to Graz.
It seemed unrealistic for a long time with a league giant like Salzburg, but the strength and passion that drives this club has made it possible. I hope to see the same strength and passion in our first home game.
Sturm-Boss Christian JAUK
"The best present for me is the joy and euphoria that this success has triggered. Making the impossible possible is in everyone. It seemed unrealistic for a long time with a league giant like Salzburg, but the strength and passion that drives this club has made it possible. I hope to see the same strength and passion in our first home game."
The 59-year-old is experiencing the high point of his era for the time being with the premier class. "The last time we played in the Champions League, I was at every home game as a fan, and sometimes I even went to away games. I've been going to the soccer pitch for 50 years this year, but the Champions League is the greatest," says the banker happily.
Many scouts approaching
Of course with a tear in his eye because of the games in the Carinthian alternative stadium. "Our home is Graz. Unfortunately, the city has other priorities. We were forced to move to Klagenfurt. We received a very warm welcome, but our fans are facing additional expenses and costs, which hurts my black and white soul."
More than 25,000 fans will jet to Lake Wörthersee and turn the stadium into a madhouse. "And this cauldron will propel us forward. If this spark ignites, anything is possible!" says the president in good spirits.
Many celebrities are on site today, but a number of scouts have also announced their attendance: Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Atalanta Bergamo, Bologna, Lecce, Udinese, Parma, Marseille, Feyenoord, Real Sociedad and many other clubs are sending scouts to the Lindwurmstadt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
