72-year-old now also targeted for murder

The 72-year-old is currently under investigation for the rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in Paris in 1991 and the attempted rape of an 18-year-old woman in the Paris region in 1999. In both cases, the perpetrator is said to have used ether to anaesthetize the victims. While the pensioner is said to have admitted to the last crime, in which he was convicted by DNA traces, he categorically denies the murder.