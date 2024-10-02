Volleyball star tricks opponents out of necessity

Next hurdle

Today, Wednesday, Hypo Tirol face the next hurdle on their way to the Champions League. The team of new coach Lorenzo Tubertini will face Mladost Zagreb in the Olympiahalle (20:20). "We have to serve better than in previous games and stop making mistakes. We are a big team and have to exploit this advantage," explained Grabmüller, who is already getting on very well with his new teammates: "Everything is clicking and the coordination with the players is getting better and better."