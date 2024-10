Weinviertel director tackles sensitive topic

Viewers of Weinviertel director Benjamin Baumgartner's new film are catapulted back to the year 1860 - and their emotions are put to the test: What was it once like to suddenly be confined to a wheelchair? The director, who comes from Untermarkersdorf in the district of Hollabrunn, did extensive research in order to capture the sensitive topic as authentically as possible on celluloid. "There were many conversations in the 'Weißer Hof' with those affected, so some moments in the film are also based on true events."