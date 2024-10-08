"Glitter Glam"
Stars go for elegance and glitter in fall!
Autumn 2024 will be radiant, because the stars are now focusing on pure elegance and lots of glitter! From red carpets to exclusive events - sparkle and sequins are the must-haves of the season.
The enchanting actress Zoe Saldana showed just how glamorous the trend can be at the film premiere of "Emilia Pérez" at the Toronto Film Festival: A red, long-sleeved sequin dress, combined with black patent leather pumps by Ferragamo - an absolute eye-catcher!
TV icon Frauke Ludowig also attracted everyone's attention at the "30 years of RTL Exclusiv" anniversary event. In a figure-hugging, golden dress, she sparkled on board Mein Schiff 7 in the port of Hamburg and proved that the glitter look can also be perfectly staged on board.
Classic and jeans
Canadian actress Nina Dobrev caused quite a stir at the BoF 500 Gala in Paris. Her sleeveless silver sequin dress with a white collar and white appliqués was the highlight on the red carpet and showed that the glitter trend also harmonizes perfectly with classic details.
The look has even arrived in the country world: Shania Twain shone at the People's Choice Country Awards in a dark denim halterneck dress with rhinestones and a mermaid silhouette. The 70s dagger collar and sparkling train gave her look the ultimate glam factor.
And of course, Sylvie Meis couldn't be missing from this glitter parade: At the 25th anniversary of the Merkur Casino in Bad Oeynhausen, she seduced in a sexy, off-the-shoulder sequin dress in yellow-green-gold - with a mega leg slit, of course!
This trend is the fashion highlight of the season and proves: whether elegant, sexy or playful - fall will be glittering and simply unmissable!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.