"Glitter Glam"

Stars go for elegance and glitter in fall!

Nachrichten
08.10.2024 08:00

Autumn 2024 will be radiant, because the stars are now focusing on pure elegance and lots of glitter! From red carpets to exclusive events - sparkle and sequins are the must-haves of the season.

0 Kommentare

The enchanting actress Zoe Saldana showed just how glamorous the trend can be at the film premiere of "Emilia Pérez" at the Toronto Film Festival: A red, long-sleeved sequin dress, combined with black patent leather pumps by Ferragamo - an absolute eye-catcher!

TV icon Frauke Ludowig also attracted everyone's attention at the "30 years of RTL Exclusiv" anniversary event. In a figure-hugging, golden dress, she sparkled on board Mein Schiff 7 in the port of Hamburg and proved that the glitter look can also be perfectly staged on board.

Zoe Saldana (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Theo Wargo)
Zoe Saldana
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Theo Wargo)
Frauke Ludowig (Bild: picturedesk.com/Frederic Kern / Action Press)
Frauke Ludowig
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Frederic Kern / Action Press)

Classic and jeans
Canadian actress Nina Dobrev caused quite a stir at the BoF 500 Gala in Paris. Her sleeveless silver sequin dress with a white collar and white appliqués was the highlight on the red carpet and showed that the glitter trend also harmonizes perfectly with classic details.

The look has even arrived in the country world: Shania Twain shone at the People's Choice Country Awards in a dark denim halterneck dress with rhinestones and a mermaid silhouette. The 70s dagger collar and sparkling train gave her look the ultimate glam factor.

Nina Dobrev (Bild: APA Pool/GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
Nina Dobrev
(Bild: APA Pool/GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
Shania Twain (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Terry Wyatt)
Shania Twain
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Terry Wyatt)

And of course, Sylvie Meis couldn't be missing from this glitter parade: At the 25th anniversary of the Merkur Casino in Bad Oeynhausen, she seduced in a sexy, off-the-shoulder sequin dress in yellow-green-gold - with a mega leg slit, of course!

Sylvie Meis (Bild: picturedesk.com/Frederic Kern / Action Press)
Sylvie Meis
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Frederic Kern / Action Press)

This trend is the fashion highlight of the season and proves: whether elegant, sexy or playful - fall will be glittering and simply unmissable!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
