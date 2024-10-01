Breakdown driver hit by truck on the A3: Dead

Close relative had to witness the tragedy

The truck driver and the occupants of the BMW were uninjured. "As it turned out, the co-driver of the defective vehicle was a close relative of the driver of the broken-down vehicle", was the initial report on the dramatic accident. Both men were attended to by paramedics from the Ebreichsdorf Samaritans and the Red Cross crisis intervention team. The Ebreichsdorf fire department was alerted and had to recover the accident vehicles and clean the road. The A3 was closed in the direction of Vienna for three hours.