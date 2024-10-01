Tragedy on the highway
Breakdown driver hit by truck on the A3: Dead
A tragedy took place on Tuesday morning on the A3 in the direction of Vienna near Ebreichsdorf. A breakdown driver was hit by a truck and thrown against another car. The "yellow angel" died at the scene of the accident in the presence of a relative!
Terrible scenes unfolded on Tuesday shortly before 9 a.m. on the A3 highway in the direction of Vienna. Between Ebreichsdorf West and Ebreichsdorf Nord, a BMW driver and his co-driver broke down. They called the ÖAMTC due to engine problems. The breakdown driver rushed over, secured the car with his vehicle on the hard shoulder and inspected the car.
"Yellow Angel" hit by truck
Then the accident happened: while opening the door of his breakdown vehicle, a passing truck grazed the car, hit the "yellow angel" and skidded into the BMW. The breakdown driver suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident. The emergency doctor from the Christophorus 3 rescue helicopter was only able to determine that the man had died.
Close relative had to witness the tragedy
The truck driver and the occupants of the BMW were uninjured. "As it turned out, the co-driver of the defective vehicle was a close relative of the driver of the broken-down vehicle", was the initial report on the dramatic accident. Both men were attended to by paramedics from the Ebreichsdorf Samaritans and the Red Cross crisis intervention team. The Ebreichsdorf fire department was alerted and had to recover the accident vehicles and clean the road. The A3 was closed in the direction of Vienna for three hours.
