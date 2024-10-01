Assange spoke at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg

"Creepy sound of electric cars"

After years in prison, he still has a lot to get used to, Assange said in Strasbourg. For example, the "scary" sound of electric cars or dealing with his mother-in-law, he joked. He thanked his supporters. "We should all commit to doing our part to ensure that the light of freedom never goes out, that the search for truth continues and that the voices of the many are not silenced by the interests of the few."