Massive destruction
Up to 600 US deaths from storm “Helene” in the USA
Hundreds of people may have lost their lives as Hurricane Helene passed through the south-east of the USA. The worst affected states are Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
"Based on the data we have, it looks like up to 600 lives may have been lost," Liz Sherwood-Randall, a security adviser to President Joe Biden, said on Monday. She added that this figure had not yet been confirmed.
The full extent of the property damage was initially unclear. Reinsurance broker Gallagher Re estimated that preliminary private insurance losses could reach between three and six billion dollars.
Wind speeds of 225 kilometers per hour
"Helene" reached Florida on Thursday evening with wind speeds of 225 kilometers per hour before weakening to a tropical storm and moving north. According to experts, it was unusually large for a hurricane originating in the Gulf of Mexico, with winds of more than 500 kilometers.
US President Biden had already promised help to those affected at the weekend. On Monday in Washington, he again promised extensive support for the victims. "We will continue to increase resources, including food, water, communications and life-saving equipment," said Biden. The efforts of the authorities and aid workers will continue "as long as it takes to finish the job".
On Wednesday, Biden will travel to the hard-hit state of North Carolina to see for himself the devastation and the needs of the people in need. "I'm going to North Carolina on Wednesday," he told journalists in Washington on Monday. At the same time, he said that there was "no doubt" that the devastating effects of the storm were caused by climate change.
Tropical cyclones form over warm ocean waters. According to experts, increasing global warming is increasing the likelihood of strong storms. The hurricane season begins in the Atlantic on June 1 and lasts until November 30.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
