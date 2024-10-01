Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Massive destruction

Up to 600 US deaths from storm “Helene” in the USA

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 00:24

Hundreds of people may have lost their lives as Hurricane Helene passed through the south-east of the USA. The worst affected states are Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

0 Kommentare

"Based on the data we have, it looks like up to 600 lives may have been lost," Liz Sherwood-Randall, a security adviser to President Joe Biden, said on Monday. She added that this figure had not yet been confirmed.

The full extent of the property damage was initially unclear. Reinsurance broker Gallagher Re estimated that preliminary private insurance losses could reach between three and six billion dollars.

Wind speeds of 225 kilometers per hour
"Helene" reached Florida on Thursday evening with wind speeds of 225 kilometers per hour before weakening to a tropical storm and moving north. According to experts, it was unusually large for a hurricane originating in the Gulf of Mexico, with winds of more than 500 kilometers. 

US President Biden had already promised help to those affected at the weekend. On Monday in Washington, he again promised extensive support for the victims. "We will continue to increase resources, including food, water, communications and life-saving equipment," said Biden. The efforts of the authorities and aid workers will continue "as long as it takes to finish the job".

On Wednesday, Biden will travel to the hard-hit state of North Carolina to see for himself the devastation and the needs of the people in need. "I'm going to North Carolina on Wednesday," he told journalists in Washington on Monday. At the same time, he said that there was "no doubt" that the devastating effects of the storm were caused by climate change.

Tropical cyclones form over warm ocean waters. According to experts, increasing global warming is increasing the likelihood of strong storms. The hurricane season begins in the Atlantic on June 1 and lasts until November 30.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf