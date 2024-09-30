3500 employees
Vamed rehab clinics sold to private company
The sale of the Vamed rehab clinics to the French company PAI has been finalized. The plan was announced back in May and caused some political criticism, particularly from trade unions. In Austria, 3500 employees in 21 facilities are affected.
The deal envisages 70 percent going to the French private equity company PAI and the remaining 30 percent remaining with the German company Fresenius. The sale price has not yet been disclosed. PAI was founded in 2002, has its headquarters in Paris and seven international locations.
The works council of the healthcare group Vamed had issued a massive warning against the new majority owner of the rehabilitation clinics. Over the next five years, savings would be made on both staff and patients, they said. The business would then be sold on at a profit. "Because that is their business purpose," said Vamed Group Works Council Chairman Harald Steer. He called on the federal government to examine alternatives.
Across Europe, 13,000 employees are affected by the changes, with around 3,500 employees across Austria, according to the vida trade union. "The business division, which also includes specialized healthcare services in the areas of prevention, acute medicine and care, cares for around 100,000 patients in inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation in various European countries every year with around 13,000 employees," according to a Vamed statement on Monday evening.
In Austria, Vamed has shares in several thermal spas, for example in Vienna and Geinberg, as well as the technical management of the Vienna General Hospital. In 2023, turnover of 2.36 billion euros was recorded, but at the same time the company was in the red. The operating loss amounted to 16 million euros in the previous year. This put Fresenius under pressure.
