Blue triumphal procession

“I don’t like sharing the election success with the ÖVP”

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 20:45

Marlene Svazek celebrated one of the best days of her career. Number one in the federal government, number two in the state, gains everywhere: the FPÖ is also hot on the heels of the ÖVP in Salzburg. Svazek's goal is clear: Salzburg 2028!

Marlene Svazek celebrated until half past ten in the evening. After a small shandy, hugs and shaken hands, it was over. Monday was not a "blue day" for her: she didn't take the day off, but was in the office.

With 27.6 percent and thus an increase of 13.9 percent, the Salzburg FPÖ is in a frenzy of joy. The Freedom Party records success after success. State election 2023: second strongest force. Municipal council election 2024: more FPÖ mayors than ever before. EU election: gains in all municipalities.

Now the National Council election: first nationwide. Close on the heels of the ÖVP in the state, just under four percent behind. More "blue" municipalities than ever before. Lungau a blue district for the first time. The best day of your career, Ms. Svazek? "One of the best, but the state parliament election was still better because you bear the main responsibility yourself."

Nothing changes for me in parliament. There's no reason to be arrogant. It is reassuring that the gap to the ÖVP has narrowed.

What is the reason for this success? Svazek: "We noticed in the state elections that we can pick up many conservative voters in rural areas because we represent what the ÖVP no longer represents in some areas. Strengthening and representing rural areas is important to us."

Has the FPÖ's position in parliament been strengthened? "I think it's an overall picture throughout Austria. Nothing will change for me in the state parliament, we will continue to work as before. There is also no reason to be arrogant. It is reassuring to see that the gap to the ÖVP has narrowed."

The Blacks also see their own result as acceptable, as there was a plus for the coalition compared to the state election. Svazek: "There is a high conservative, liberal potential. But it's about credibility. Yes, there is a majority for the coalition. But I am very reluctant to share the election success with the ÖVP."

Incidentally, Vienna doesn't matter to Svazek: "My goal is Salzburg 2028! When Vienna calls, I answer that I'm better off here."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Hilzensauer
