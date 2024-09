A Wälder derby with a long tradition

Promotion is not a must

After being relegated from the Vorarlberg League last season, Sulzberg have recovered and are preparing to at least play at the top again. "If we get promoted, that's fine, but even if we don't," says Fink, who has been coach of the leaders for six years. Opponent Alexander Muxel after the 1:3: "A game at eye level, but in the end Sulzberg deserved to win."