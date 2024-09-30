National Council: Who is moving in and who has to tremble

Several new faces in the FPÖ

Due to the high gains, the Styrian FPÖ will have several new MPs in the National Council: As of Monday, Nicole Sunnitsch from St. Michael, police officer Reinhold Maier from Graz-Umgebung and Manuel Pfeifer from Birkfeld are celebrating their premiere in parliament. Fürstenfeld city councillor Christian Schandor is back in his old seat. Hannes Amesbauer, Wolfgang Zanger, Axel Kassegger and Markus Leinfellner will retain their seats. Walter Rauch, on the other hand, has withdrawn from the party.