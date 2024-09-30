Vorteilswelt
Steirermark overview

National Council: Who is moving in and who has to tremble

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 17:48

Not all seats in the new parliament have been allocated yet, but it is already becoming clear which Styrians will move into the National Council, who will lose their seats and who will have to tremble. An overview of all five parliamentary parties.

The Styrian People's Party loses three seats in the National Council. However, the final decision will only be made once the ballot cards have been counted. The federal and then the provincial executive committee will meet on Tuesday. At present, six basic seats (Ernst Gödl, Daniela Gmeinbauer, Andreas Kühberger, Christoph Stark, Agnes Totter, Joachim Schnabl) and one seat via the state list (Kurt Egger) appear to be fixed.

Carina Scharzenberger from the Liezen district will probably have to say goodbye to parliament. Ex-minister and former provincial councillor Juliane Bogner-Strauß is likely to be secured via the federal list. Kerstin Fladerer from Eastern Styria and Martina Kaufmann from Graz are certain to leave parliament.

SPÖ: Two Upper Styrians must tremble
Two promising SPÖ candidates are still trembling for their place in parliament: For trade unionist Franz Jantscher from Leoben, who was in third place on the provincial list, it's touch and go, and the political future of Mario Lindner from Upper Styria is not yet clear.

The Styrian Social Democrats will be represented in Vienna for the next five years by the former deputy chairman Jörg Leichtfried, the powerful trade union boss Josef Muchitsch and the current members of parliament Verena Nussbaum, Karin Greiner and Wolfgang Moitzi.

Several new faces in the FPÖ
Due to the high gains, the Styrian FPÖ will have several new MPs in the National Council: As of Monday, Nicole Sunnitsch from St. Michael, police officer Reinhold Maier from Graz-Umgebung and Manuel Pfeifer from Birkfeld are celebrating their premiere in parliament. Fürstenfeld city councillor Christian Schandor is back in his old seat. Hannes Amesbauer, Wolfgang Zanger, Axel Kassegger and Markus Leinfellner will retain their seats. Walter Rauch, on the other hand, has withdrawn from the party.

After five years in the National Council, Bedrana Ribo is unlikely to win a seat in the Green Party this time, as the Greens' losses in the National Council elections were too high. The current Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler and the Styrian top candidate Jakob Schwarz are fixed as Styrian representatives in parliament. 

Neos: Relief for Fiona Fiedler
A load off Fiona Fiedler's mind on Sunday: the Graz native can keep her seat in the National Council, even though she was only second on the Neos state list - the gains make it possible. Media manager Veit Dengler is also represented in parliament.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

