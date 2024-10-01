“Bergdoktor” Hans Sigl with tips for life

Will the series end after the 18th season? The end is always being announced.

No, that's not true at all. We haven't announced anything yet. But it's always presented as if I'm constantly thinking about it. When I'm asked, I always say: "Next year is still fixed and then we'll have to see what happens next." Or I say: "There was a life before the Bergdoktor, there is a life with the Bergdoktor and there will be one sometime after the Bergdoktor."