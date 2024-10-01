Music Theater Linz
“Bergdoktor” Hans Sigl with tips for life
As "Bergdoktor" he captures the hearts of thousands of fans, as Hans Sigl he turns the pages of trendy world literature for useful life wisdom. On Thursday, October 3, the popular actor and presenter will be making a guest appearance at the Musiktheater in Linz.
Although the Styrian Hans Sigl, best known as "Bergdoktor", has been slipping into the role of Dr. Martin Gruber since 2008, he doesn't feel confined. "I also do other things," he says in an interview with the "Krone".
The 55-year-old is now indispensable as the presenter of "Starnacht am Wörthersee". Now he is showing a new side of himself once again: next Thursday, he will be leafing through his favorite literature at the Musiktheater in Linz. He calls the reading "The art of living without worries". He also talks to the "Krone" about the new "Bergdoktor" season.
"Krone": Life is not always fair. Sometimes everything goes wrong. Which sentence gets you out of it?
Hans Sigl: A long time ago, I came across a line from Lenny Kravitz: 'Let love rule'. I sign my emails and almost everything else with it. As cheesy as it may sound, I think life is better with love in your heart. Serenity and optimism, paired with a healthy pragmatism, help.
Will there be an autograph session and selfies with fans after the reading?
No, unfortunately that won't be possible as I have to get back to Tyrol quickly after the reading. We are still in the middle of filming "Bergdoktor".
When will the 18th season be on TV?
It will start again at the beginning of January. Then there will be eight new episodes with very moving and dramatic stories.
Will the series end after the 18th season? The end is always being announced.
No, that's not true at all. We haven't announced anything yet. But it's always presented as if I'm constantly thinking about it. When I'm asked, I always say: "Next year is still fixed and then we'll have to see what happens next." Or I say: "There was a life before the Bergdoktor, there is a life with the Bergdoktor and there will be one sometime after the Bergdoktor."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.