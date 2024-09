“Assets” needed: Wild rumor about FC Bayern

Kompany is a big fan of Alisson

Alisson has been in goal for Liverpool FC since 2018. His contract in England is valid until 2027 and his current market value is 28 million euros. Bayern's new coach Vincent Kompany, who spent many years on the British island as a player and coach, is a big fan of the Brazilian keeper. The problem: according to the Sun, a "fortune" would be needed to lure the 31-year-old to Germany.