KPÖ wants to enter the Vienna City Council

Sounds more like the SPÖ. What can the Communists do better? The 34-year-old considers the Social Democrats to be untrustworthy. "The Vienna SPÖ could have implemented a rent freeze in municipal housing as early as 2022 and 2023. That's what they're calling for with us at federal level." It remains to be seen which top candidate the party will put forward. This is still being discussed, they say.