Election target 2025
KPÖ wants to enter the Vienna City Council
Party leader Tobias Schweiger is focusing everything on the issues of affordable housing and the fight against inflation. The chances in Vienna are not bad at all.
More than 28,000 votes or almost four percent (3.8%) for the Communists in Vienna. That is significantly more than the - also very left-wing - Beer Party (2.11%) and a remarkable result for the KPÖ.
"Our goal is to enter the Vienna City Council next year," explains federal spokesperson Tobias Schweiger to the "Krone" newspaper. The hurdle is five percent. This does not seem impossible for the Dark Reds. It also depends on voter turnout.
The KPÖ was able to record strong gains in the districts within the Gürtel in particular. Schweiger is focusing entirely on the issues of affordable housing and the fight against inflation.
Sounds more like the SPÖ. What can the Communists do better? The 34-year-old considers the Social Democrats to be untrustworthy. "The Vienna SPÖ could have implemented a rent freeze in municipal housing as early as 2022 and 2023. That's what they're calling for with us at federal level." It remains to be seen which top candidate the party will put forward. This is still being discussed, they say.
