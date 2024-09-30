Wanted daily lottery ticket
Crime scene Kebabstand: Robber threatens with firearm
Slim, dressed in black and with a full beard: This is what the man who tried to rob a Kebabstand in Vienna-Hietzing on Sunday evening is said to have looked like. Armed with a blank-firing pistol, the unknown man, who is around 25 years old, is said to have demanded the day's takings. But the two employees were not intimidated by the threat!
Crime scene Kebabstand: At around 10.15 p.m., the wanted suspect allegedly threatened an employee with a blank-firing pistol. The employee was counting the day's lottery tickets when the man suddenly pulled out the gun. But this did not stop the victim and another employee - they managed to overpower the suspected perpetrator.
But the employees were unable to stop the gunman for long - he managed to escape. After the crime, he is said to have disappeared in the direction of Amtshaus Hietzing. However, he had left the blank-firing pistol (see photo) at the police station - it was seized by the officers. However, an immediate search was unsuccessful ...
The suspect is described as follows:
- male
- slim
- approx. 25 years old
- approx. 1.70 - 1.75 meters tall
- dressed in black trousers and a black jacket
- full beard
A search is now underway for the unknown man, the Vienna State Criminal Police Office has taken over the investigation.
Any useful information (also anonymous) will be accepted by the Vienna State Criminal Police Office, South Branch, on 01-31310 DW 57800.
