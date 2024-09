Party is now the order of the day in “Jurassic Park”

Straßwalchen have now been in the top division for 21 years. Most recently, however, the Salzburg league "dinosaur" seemed to feel most comfortable at home in the Nevoga "fridge". Young coach Berni Huber-Rieder feared for his job after the poor start to the season, but now the party atmosphere is back in "Jurassic Park". In Eugendorf, captain Johnson and his colleagues proved to be cold-blooded, winning (too low) 2:1. "Mr. Eugendorf" Ivic soon equalized the home side's 1:0, taking his tally to six goals in the last four duels. After the break, Toth turned up the heat, his girlfriend returning to her beloved after a month's absence to see a corner converted directly for the final score - 2:1! "Well deserved", agreed sporting director Markus Chudoba and the coach afterwards.