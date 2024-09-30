Hamas leader in Lebanon killed in attack

Concerns about a ground offensive are growing

There are growing concerns that Israel's army could launch a ground offensive in the south of the neighboring country. Following the killing of Nasrallah, Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi hinted at this possibility on Saturday. He had approved plans for the northern command of the armed forces. "Challenging days lie ahead," he said. The Israeli army is "on high alert, both defensively and offensively, on all fronts". It is prepared for what comes next.