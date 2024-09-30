Mourning for musician
Kris Kristofferson died at the age of 88
US country singer and songwriter Kris Kristofferson is dead. He died peacefully at home on Maui (Hawaii) on Saturday at the age of 88, the family announced on Sunday (local time).
Kristofferson was born in Texas in 1936 and his ancestors were Swedish immigrants. After high school, he attended college and a scholarship took the music enthusiast Kris to the University of Oxford in England, where he recorded music for the first time, albeit unsuccessfully at first.
Breakthrough with "Me and Bobby McGee"
His breakthrough came in 1969 as a songwriter with the song "Me and Bobby McGee", which was first sung by Roger Miller. A few years later, Janis Joplin made the title and Kristofferson world-famous with her smoky interpretation of the country song. Even before that, Johnny Cash had landed a number one hit with the song "Sunday Morning Coming Down", written by Kristofferson.
Kris Kristofferson himself also appeared as a singer in the 1970s. In this country, Kristofferson's number "Help Me Make It Through the Night" is particularly well known, as the Styrian music legends STS took on the number and singer Schiffkowitz turned it into the cult number "Gö, du bleibst heut Nacht bei mir". Sammi Smith's version of the original was awarded two Grammys.
Kristofferson was also a convincing movie star. In 1976, he starred in the remake of the Judy Garland film "A Star Is Born" alongside Barbra Streisand. He was awarded a Golden Globe for this role. He appeared as the long-distance truck driver Rubber Duck in the cult film "Convoy" and starred alongside Wesley Snipes as Blade's mentor Abraham Whistler in the Blade films.
Cause of death unknown
There was initially no information about the cause of Kristofferson's death. "We are all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know that it is smiling down on all of us," the family's statement read. It was issued on behalf of Kristofferson's wife Lisa, his eight children Tracy, Kris Jr, Casey, Jesse, Jody, John, Kelly and Blake, and his seven grandchildren.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.