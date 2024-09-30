Kris Kristofferson died at the age of 88

Cause of death unknown

There was initially no information about the cause of Kristofferson's death. "We are all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know that it is smiling down on all of us," the family's statement read. It was issued on behalf of Kristofferson's wife Lisa, his eight children Tracy, Kris Jr, Casey, Jesse, Jody, John, Kelly and Blake, and his seven grandchildren.