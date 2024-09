Greens in Salzburg as bad as in the 1999 election

However, the party leadership refused to be drawn into the cards when the first projection was announced at the Zazibar in Salzburg. Naturally, there was no rejoicing at the sharp drop. But there was also no sign of great frustration. "All governments have felt the effects of the crisis years," says Salzburg's party leader Martina Berthold, adding: "I'm not dissatisfied with the result." After all, the polls had previously painted a gloomy picture. She is firmly convinced that the Greens will continue to dominate the opposition role. After all, the eco-party was kicked out of government in Salzburg last year.