Tops, flops and some curiosities in Tyrol

Small red point victories in Lechtal

The SPÖ lost in the home town of LHStv. Georg Dornauer, specifically -5.8% (now 23.19%). Otherwise, gains predominated, with clear gains of more than 8% in Lechtal (Vorderhornbach and Elmen). One of the biggest losses (-4.74%) was in the district capital Reutte. Curious: four times - in Biberwier, Going, Kirchberg and Gramais - they achieved the same result as in 2019.