"Election delicacies"
Tops, flops and some curiosities in Tyrol
The FPÖ only suffered a loss in one municipality. The ÖVP also slumped in the hometowns of party celebrities, with a stalemate in the municipality of LHStv. The SPÖ achieved exactly the same result as in 2019 in four municipalities.
The FPÖ only suffered a loss in Jungholz compared to 2019 (-0.41%). There were huge gains in Zillertal in particular - plus 40.41% in Gerlosberg, plus 28.41% in Rohrberg, plus 27.96% in Stummerberg. In Aschau, where LHSt. Josef Geisler was once head of the village, there was a tie with his ÖVP - 352:352 votes!
Party grandees lost ground in hometowns
The ÖVP shrank to 56.75% in Galtür, the home town of LH Anton Mattle (2019: 72.88%). In Reith im Alpbachtal, home to NR Josef Hechenberger, the Blue Party (36.58%) is also a wafer-thin margin ahead of the dramatically shrunken ÖVP (now 36.38%). The ÖVP lost more than a third in Spiss, Gerlosberg and Niederndorferberg. There was a drop in all Tyrolean municipalities, the smallest in Rattenberg (-3.19%).
Small red point victories in Lechtal
The SPÖ lost in the home town of LHStv. Georg Dornauer, specifically -5.8% (now 23.19%). Otherwise, gains predominated, with clear gains of more than 8% in Lechtal (Vorderhornbach and Elmen). One of the biggest losses (-4.74%) was in the district capital Reutte. Curious: four times - in Biberwier, Going, Kirchberg and Gramais - they achieved the same result as in 2019.
The Neos experienced by far the biggest drop in Mils bei Imst (-9.66%), while most of the results were positive, most notably in Reith/Seefeld (9.33%) and Gnadenwald (7.86%).
No Van der Bell bonus in Kaunertal
The Greens were almost only able to make gains in small municipalities, with Wildermieming standing out with a double-digit drop (-10.45%). The result in Kaunertal (home of former Green Party leader and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen) is also painful - only 4.95%.
The Beer Party has its Tyrolean stronghold in Rattenberg, with 6.70%.
Traditionally, the smallest municipality Gramais is always in the spotlight. Here, 27 out of 33 eligible voters cast their votes - 25 ÖVP, 1 KPÖ and 1 Bierpartei.
Balance of invalid votes
In a total of 13 Tyrolean municipalities, voters managed not to cast a single invalid vote. With three jokers (or were they undecideds?), Kaisers leads this percentage ranking with 5.88%.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
