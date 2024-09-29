Strong blue, somewhat faded turquoise, red & green

One mandate away from the SPÖ

With third place in Burgenland, the SPÖ is of course talking about "not a day to celebrate". One of two mandates is gone. "Vienna deserves more Burgenland", was the slogan during the election campaign, then on Sunday evening it was said that the Burgenland Social Democrats had been dragged down by the negative trend despite their great efforts. "Austrians have made it very clear to politicians what is important to them - inflation, asylum and migration as well as fair wages. Other parties have obviously been able to address these issues more credibly," said SPÖ regional managing director and second on the national list Jasmin Puchwein.