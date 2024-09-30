“We somehow made it to the shore”

Policeman jumped into the water

When the victim went under, Hörandtner took off his stabbing gilet and his weapon belt and jumped into the cold, dark Danube. "He held out his hand to me, I held out mine to him. When we touched, he lost all his strength. I then tried to pull him out with the lifeguard grip, as I learned 20 years ago during my training. Somehow we both made it the few meters to the shore."