Injured man lay in ditch for four hours

Wife heard screams

Injured, he tried to fight his way back up from the ditch, but failed because the slope was too steep. The man - who is in his mid-60s - had to hold out for hours in temperatures in the single digits. It was only after around four hours that his wife came to the car and heard the desperate cries for help. The emergency services were called immediately and were on the scene in no time at all to rescue the injured man.