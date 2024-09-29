Remains of ancient panda discovered in Germany

27 other carnivore species found

In addition to the panda, a further 27 predator species were found in the pit, the researchers report in the specialist journal "Geobios". "There is hardly any modern habitat with a similar number of species," says Böhme. This diversity shows that the ecosystem must have functioned very well. According to the researcher, there were even species that existed side by side, although they occupied very similar niches. Prehistoric panda remains have previously been discovered in Spain, among other places.