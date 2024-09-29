Herzog: “Talent and weeds don’t go away!”

"Gigantic new start!"

"The first three months after starting again were gigantic, I trained in St. Moritz for seven weeks and felt young again," he reported from Berlin - and added with a laugh: "Talent doesn't go away, weeds don't go away!" Even though he "lost the toughness" in the Berlin race and didn't dare to "push himself to the limit", he ran his third-best time ever. He was only faster in his record (2:10:06) and in Berlin 2019 with 2:10:57. This year in Berlin, he achieved almost the same time as two years ago (2:12:16). Peter Herzog now has four of the six fastest ÖLV times in the marathon.