Heated atmosphere
Scandal! Color attack on boxer shortly before world championship fight
Unpleasant scenes shortly before the world championship fight in the super featherweight division (up to 59 kg): The English boxer Sandy Ryan was the victim of a paint attack in New York. It was a day to forget, because a little later she also had to admit defeat to the American Mikaela Mayer.
The atmosphere was already heated before the fight. Mayer made accusations that Ryan was trying to poach her training team. And a few hours before the clash, there was a scandal: unknown persons threw paint at Ryan - a nasty attack!
The result: the right side of her sports leggings was covered in red paint. It even seeped through to her skin, as pictures on her social media account show.
"Shouldn't have fought"
"I'm still trying to process what happened last night. I know I shouldn't have fought after I was attacked leaving my hotel room," said Ryan, who narrowly lost the fight on points. "But I couldn't let her win like that."
The police are now investigating after the paint attack. "We got the video surveillance and are in contact with the NYPD. It's pretty obvious what happened and the truth will come out," said Ryan. In any case, opponent Mayer made it clear that she had nothing to do with it. She was "shocked" herself.
