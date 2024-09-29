Hacker attacks on political parties: Russians behind it?

Since Putin's invasion of Ukraine, therehas been an increase in cyber attacks, including DDoS attacks, which are believed to have originated in Russia.

In some cases, the Kremlin is using highly specialized hacking groups that work for the military and intelligence services. For example, they target the sensitive infrastructure of Western Ukraine allies and fish for state secrets. In the IT security world, such groups are known as APTs.

There are also independent hacker groups that do not hack directly for Putin's Kremlin, but can certainly be classified as "Russia-friendly" and therefore choose targets that would also be in the interests of the Kremlin. Conversely, Ukrainian or Ukraine-friendly Western hackers also repeatedly attack targets in Russia. They use their know-how for a form of activism.