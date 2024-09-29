Burgenland’s statutory health insurance physicians demand more money

While the province is pursuing its own path with its offensive strategy in health care in order to provide people with the best health care close to their homes and security of supply, the health care system in the private practice sector is seriously ailing. The search for panel doctors has been a huge challenge for years. For the Austrian Medical Association, it is clear that the reason for this is the poorest tariff for panel doctors in the whole of Austria. The tariff negotiations with the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) announced for the fall have now come to a standstill - making the system of panel doctors in Burgenland more attractive, including higher fees, is now a distant prospect.