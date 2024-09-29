Athletes as movie stars
Olympic silver medalist gets job as hit woman
Silver medal winner at the Olympic Games in Paris and now a contract killer! Sports shooter Kim Yeji becomes an action star in the series "Crush". The Korean is one of the first female athletes in the film business. Athletes have made this leap before. Arnold Schwarzenegger's career is well known. But did you know that Bud Spencer was an Olympic swimmer or that Jason Statham was a water diver for twelve years?
She stood there, cool and experienced with her finger on the trigger. Her left hand was placed loosely on her hip while shooting a 10-meter pistol. And then Kim Yeji also had these glasses. A futuristic-looking wire frame, with an eyepiece for the right eye and a flap for the left eye. The photos and videos of her went viral. Tesla boss Elon Musk wrote on his "X" profile after her appearance at the Olympics: "She should be in an action movie. No acting required."
It all started with "Tarzan"
The Korean is not the first sports star in the movie business. It all began with Janos Weißmüller, who was born in Austria-Hungary and played "Tarzan" as an Olympic swimming champion. From an Austrian perspective, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who won everything as a bodybuilder and then became a world star as the "Terminator", is of course legendary. That is well known.
Bud Spencer swam for Italy at the Olympics
But did you know that Bud Spencer swam for Italy in the 1952 and 1956 Olympics? Or that Jason Statham was a water diver in the British national team for twelve years before his fast-paced screen career? Not everyone knows that either: Action hero Chuck Norris once shone as a karate world champion.
The roles of two footballers are legendary. O.J. Simpson played the somewhat dim-witted cop "Nordberg" in the comedy trilogy "The Naked Gun". And Bubba Smith, who won the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Colts in 1970, played the police officer "Moses Hightower" in the Police Academy films. Footballers Eric Cantona and Vinnie Jones, who was notorious for his tackles and fouls, also moved behind the camera after their careers on the pitch. The latter appeared in several Guy Ritchie films.
