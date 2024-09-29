Olympic silver medalist gets job as hit woman

She stood there, cool and experienced with her finger on the trigger. Her left hand was placed loosely on her hip while shooting a 10-meter pistol. And then Kim Yeji also had these glasses. A futuristic-looking wire frame, with an eyepiece for the right eye and a flap for the left eye. The photos and videos of her went viral. Tesla boss Elon Musk wrote on his "X" profile after her appearance at the Olympics: "She should be in an action movie. No acting required."