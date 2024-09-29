Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Athletes as movie stars

Olympic silver medalist gets job as hit woman

Nachrichten
29.09.2024 09:14

Silver medal winner at the Olympic Games in Paris and now a contract killer! Sports shooter Kim Yeji becomes an action star in the series "Crush". The Korean is one of the first female athletes in the film business. Athletes have made this leap before. Arnold Schwarzenegger's career is well known. But did you know that Bud Spencer was an Olympic swimmer or that Jason Statham was a water diver for twelve years?

0 Kommentare

She stood there, cool and experienced with her finger on the trigger. Her left hand was placed loosely on her hip while shooting a 10-meter pistol. And then Kim Yeji also had these glasses. A futuristic-looking wire frame, with an eyepiece for the right eye and a flap for the left eye. The photos and videos of her went viral. Tesla boss Elon Musk wrote on his "X" profile after her appearance at the Olympics: "She should be in an action movie. No acting required."

It all started with "Tarzan"
The Korean is not the first sports star in the movie business. It all began with Janos Weißmüller, who was born in Austria-Hungary and played "Tarzan" as an Olympic swimming champion. From an Austrian perspective, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who won everything as a bodybuilder and then became a world star as the "Terminator", is of course legendary. That is well known.

Chuck Norris was a karate world champion. (Bild: Lionsgate)
Chuck Norris was a karate world champion.
(Bild: Lionsgate)
Jason Statham was a water jumper in the British national team for twelve years. (Bild: Volkswagen)
Jason Statham was a water jumper in the British national team for twelve years.
(Bild: Volkswagen)
Bud Spencer (left), whose real name was Carlo Pedersoli, competed in swimming at the 1952 and 1956 Olympic Games. (Bild: Impress / United Archives / picturedesk.com)
Bud Spencer (left), whose real name was Carlo Pedersoli, competed in swimming at the 1952 and 1956 Olympic Games.
(Bild: Impress / United Archives / picturedesk.com)
Eric Cantona switched from soccer to the film business. (Bild: AFP/Fadel Senna)
Eric Cantona switched from soccer to the film business.
(Bild: AFP/Fadel Senna)

Bud Spencer swam for Italy at the Olympics
But did you know that Bud Spencer swam for Italy in the 1952 and 1956 Olympics? Or that Jason Statham was a water diver in the British national team for twelve years before his fast-paced screen career? Not everyone knows that either: Action hero Chuck Norris once shone as a karate world champion.

The roles of two footballers are legendary. O.J. Simpson played the somewhat dim-witted cop "Nordberg" in the comedy trilogy "The Naked Gun". And Bubba Smith, who won the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Colts in 1970, played the police officer "Moses Hightower" in the Police Academy films. Footballers Eric Cantona and Vinnie Jones, who was notorious for his tackles and fouls, also moved behind the camera after their careers on the pitch. The latter appeared in several Guy Ritchie films.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf