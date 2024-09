“Shot down” oncoming traffic with a blood alcohol level of 2.24

A 31-year-old Romanian from the Braunau district was driving his car in Burgkirchen on the B147, Braunauer Landesstraße in the direction of Mattighofen at around 6.45 p.m. on Saturday. At the same time, a 52-year-old man from the Braunau district was driving his car in the opposite direction. A 42-year-old man, also from the Braunau district, was in the passenger seat. On a left-hand bend in the Au district, the 52-year-old skidded, crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into the side of the car driven by the 31-year-old.



Coming to a standstill on the sidewalk

Both vehicles left the road and came to a standstill on the adjacent footpath and cycle path. A breathalyzer test carried out on the 52-year-old revealed a blood alcohol level of 2.24 per mille. His driver's license was temporarily confiscated. After receiving emergency first aid, he was taken to Braunau Hospital with injuries of indeterminate severity.