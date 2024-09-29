The end after 57 years
No more sports city: “Let them go to hell!”
The sports city of Oakland is abolishing itself. "The people responsible should all go to hell", is the anger of star actor Tom Hanks.
On Friday night, a piece of sporting history came to an end in the USA. After 57 years, the Oakland A's baseball team played their last home game in the venerable "Coliseum" and were bid a wistful farewell by almost 47,000 spectators. The Hollywood film "Moneyball" starring Brad Pitt had made the club a household name even for non-baseball fans, and now the 3:2 win over Texas made for a bittersweet farewell.
With the baseball team, Oakland has lost its third and last major organization in five years. From 1966 to 2019, the Golden State Warriors basketball team led by Stephen Curry played in Oakland before moving to San Francisco in 2019. A year later, the Raiders footballers did the same and the NFL spectacles have been held in Las Vegas ever since.
This is also where the A's are heading. They want to play their home games there from 2028. Until then, the team will play in Sacramento, just 137 kilometers from the Coliseum.
Lack of understanding from Hanks
The MLB owners agreed to the move in November, but not everyone understands the decision. "We lost the Raiders, the Warriors moved," said actor Tom Hanks, who worked as a popcorn vendor at the stadium in his high school days, at an event in 2023. "The people in charge should all go to hell."
