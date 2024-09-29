No more sports city: “Let them go to hell!”

On Friday night, a piece of sporting history came to an end in the USA. After 57 years, the Oakland A's baseball team played their last home game in the venerable "Coliseum" and were bid a wistful farewell by almost 47,000 spectators. The Hollywood film "Moneyball" starring Brad Pitt had made the club a household name even for non-baseball fans, and now the 3:2 win over Texas made for a bittersweet farewell.