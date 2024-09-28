After the election: It won’t work with or without Kickl

What is the most important discipline in an election campaign? The avoidance of mistakes. The campaign teams of all the top candidates are working around the clock to ensure that their wife, whose husband didn't say anything wrong, didn't do anything embarrassing and didn't grin stupidly like the German CDU top candidate Armin Laschet once did during the flood. In this election campaign, all the top candidates and their staff managed to pull this off right to the end. Nobody stumbled, nobody laughed in the wrong way, nobody said things for which they had to apologize again. The biggest mishap happened in the SPÖ ...