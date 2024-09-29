Entry into parliament?
Styrian votes are decisive for the KPÖ
The Communists want to enter the National Council for the first time in 65 years. What hurdle do they have to overcome?
In the Green Mark alone, 951,113 people can vote for the new National Council. As reported yesterday, 231,929 Styrians have already exercised their right to vote and made their decision by means of a polling card. Most polling stations open today between 7 and 8 am and close between 12 and 2 pm. Eleven parties are vying for the cross.
The ballot will be particularly exciting for the KPÖ - the Communists want to return to parliament for the first time in 65 years. But what hurdle do the dark red candidates have to overcome to win a seat in the National Council?
This is the electoral law: A party either needs four percent of all valid votes nationwide or it wins a basic mandate in a regional constituency. The number of votes needed for this direct mandate is determined by the number of votes. This is calculated separately for each federal state - and only after the end of the election. Excitement is therefore guaranteed right to the end today!
Communists fully committed to success in Graz
For the KPÖ, the road to Vienna therefore leads primarily via Graz: success in the densely populated constituency 6A (Graz and surrounding area) is the most important "key" to winning the possible direct mandate. This requires just over eleven percent of all valid votes in Graz and the surrounding area.
However, no party has ever achieved the feat of getting less than four percent of the vote in the whole of Austria and still winning a basic mandate.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
