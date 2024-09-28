Fire departments fit for fighting vegetation fires

Flight service: firefighting from the air

The flight service of the regional fire brigade association coordinates and supports firefighting from the air. The fire department's flight service does not have its own aircraft, but works closely with the police and armed forces aircraft. Its main task is to equip the helicopters with water-carrying equipment, such as extinguishing containers (Bambi Buckets), and to ensure the water supply for the operation. This enables fires to be fought efficiently from the air, especially in areas that are difficult to access.