Special units
Fire departments fit for fighting vegetation fires
Extreme weather conditions, which increase the risk of forest and field fires, require increased preparation. The special forces of the Burgenland fire departments provide an insight into their work.
The Austrian Forest Days are taking place in Burgenland until today, Sunday. A four-kilometre walk through the forest in the Leitha Mountains focuses on modern forest management in harmony with nature. In addition to forestry technology, forestry advice and nature conservation, the provincial fire brigade association will also be there with the vegetation firefighting unit (VBB) and the aviation service.
Vegetation fires: special task forces at 60 locations
The former was set up to respond to the increasing danger of forest and field fires. Equipped with the latest technology and trained in special tactics, these task forces are able to fight fires in rough terrain from 60 bases.
Flight service: firefighting from the air
The flight service of the regional fire brigade association coordinates and supports firefighting from the air. The fire department's flight service does not have its own aircraft, but works closely with the police and armed forces aircraft. Its main task is to equip the helicopters with water-carrying equipment, such as extinguishing containers (Bambi Buckets), and to ensure the water supply for the operation. This enables fires to be fought efficiently from the air, especially in areas that are difficult to access.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
