Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Special units

Fire departments fit for fighting vegetation fires

Nachrichten
28.09.2024 19:00

Extreme weather conditions, which increase the risk of forest and field fires, require increased preparation. The special forces of the Burgenland fire departments provide an insight into their work.

0 Kommentare

The Austrian Forest Days are taking place in Burgenland until today, Sunday. A four-kilometre walk through the forest in the Leitha Mountains focuses on modern forest management in harmony with nature. In addition to forestry technology, forestry advice and nature conservation, the provincial fire brigade association will also be there with the vegetation firefighting unit (VBB) and the aviation service.

Vegetation fires: special task forces at 60 locations
The former was set up to respond to the increasing danger of forest and field fires. Equipped with the latest technology and trained in special tactics, these task forces are able to fight fires in rough terrain from 60 bases. 

(Bild: Günter Prünner)
(Bild: Günter Prünner)

Flight service: firefighting from the air
The flight service of the regional fire brigade association coordinates and supports firefighting from the air. The fire department's flight service does not have its own aircraft, but works closely with the police and armed forces aircraft. Its main task is to equip the helicopters with water-carrying equipment, such as extinguishing containers (Bambi Buckets), and to ensure the water supply for the operation. This enables fires to be fought efficiently from the air, especially in areas that are difficult to access.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf