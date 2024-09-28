A new outpatient clinic to relieve the burden on hospitals

The EVA is a first point of contact upstream of the hospital for all patients without an appointment. Qualified healthcare and nursing staff determine the urgency level of treatment there. Depending on the assessment, patients are taken straight to a specialist outpatient clinic, while others have to wait a long time - in this sense, the EVA is also an "educational measure". Or as Gerald Fleisch, Managing Director of Vorarlberger Krankenhaus-Betriebsgesellschaft, puts it: "The EVA is not an additional medical care service, but serves to allocate patients correctly." This preliminary stage has also become necessary because more and more people are visiting the hospital who could actually be treated in private practice.