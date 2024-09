Renitent thug injured three men

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9.30 p.m. in the city center, according to the police report. After the attacks on the two Austrians (76 and 34), the thug could not be calmed down even by the arrival of police officers at the scene. According to the police report, he behaved in an "extremely unruly and uncooperative manner". He pushed an officer away from him with both hands and gave another officer a targeted headbutt. The police officer suffered a laceration and bruises.