Attack after the game
Vienna derby: Family man awakes from coma
Good news after the scandalous derby in Vienna a week ago: the stadium visitor who was beaten at an S-Bahn station after the soccer match has awoken from a coma.
"I can finally get back to you all about the current state of my father's health," wrote the son of the beating victim on the Austrian Soccer Board. "We shook off the artificial coma just in time for our cup game at the Hohe Warte. He has made such good progress in the last two days that he may be able to leave the intensive care unit tomorrow! We are literally over the hill, but we still have to cross the valley ..."
The green and white fan also expressed his thanks for the numerous wishes for his recovery. "Maybe we'll see one or two of them in the stadium or in Istanbul at the latest," he concludes.
"Hit with foot and hand"
The terrible beating incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday at a stop on the S45. A man had struck his father and his father's friend for no reason. The son wrote on social media that it was not possible to de-escalate the situation. The "guy" had "hit them with his foot and hand". In the end, the father fell onto the platform with the back of his head.
Next four Vienna derbies without away fans
In addition to the man, at least 26 other people were injured after the derby in Vienna-Hütteldorf on Sunday evening, including members of the emergency services. The two fan camps had thrown pyrotechnics at each other. There have already been 577 reports. The next four Vienna derbies will take place without away fans.
