A total of four goals
Fair points split in the Pongau derby
2:2 between Bischofshofen and St. Johann. The two neighbors go home with one point each. A former BSK player scored for St. Johann. Jubilarian Benjamin Ajibade retired early with an injury.
Benjamin Ajibade's 200th game for St. Johann could not have gone much more bitterly. After 40 minutes, the jubilarian had to come off injured at 1:1 in the derby against Bischofshofen. "Stupid, but it doesn't help," sighed the 29-year-old. From the sidelines, he saw his team-mates playing their usual strong defense. They were also able to make pinpricks in attack, such as a long-range shot from Sandro Djuric from his own half of the pitch that hit the bar.
A shot from Aboubacar Cisse had already gone into the goal, and who else but "Torbia's" Pellegrini was supposed to break the visitors' defensive bulwark. BSK then had their strongest phase.
BSK maintain strong run
In the second half, however, former BSK player Branko Ojdanic put Andreas Scherer's team back in front before Oleksandr Safonov sealed the 2:2 final score. "I would say the result is fair," said Ojdanic. The two coaches also agreed in unison: "In terms of chances, the result was fair." BSK coach Schnöll said: "Some players didn't play to their limit. Nevertheless, it's positive that we came back despite being behind." His team is now unbeaten in eight games.
The rest of Salzburg's shooting party is challenged today. There is also a derby in Maxglan (16), where Austria will face FC Pinzgau. While the Violets are back at the top as runners-up on equal points, Saalfelden are only ninth, which is why Austria wrote of a "degraded duel". Away from sporting matters, the Maxglans are now also collecting for SV Böheimkirchen, who have to renovate both pitches after the floods.
Wals-Grünau, meanwhile, are in a crisis and want to start writing. They have lost all of their last four games. Kitzbühel need to break their losing streak, otherwise things will get even more uncomfortable for the Flachgauers. Promoted Kuchl also have to travel to Kufstein (18) in Tyrol.
Regionalliga West: Bischofshofen - St. Johann 2:2 (1:1). Goals: Pellegrini (27.), Safonov (79.); Cisse (11.), Ojdanic (55.). - Schwaz - Reichenau 1:2 (1:1). Goals: Neurauter (21.); Bozkurt (28.), Hubmann (81.). - Saturday: Altach Juniors - Hohenems (15), Austria Salzburg - FC Pinzgau, Kitzbühel - Wals-Grünau (both 16), Dornbirn - Lauterach (17), Kufstein - Kuchl (18).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.