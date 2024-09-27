Fair points split in the Pongau derby

Benjamin Ajibade's 200th game for St. Johann could not have gone much more bitterly. After 40 minutes, the jubilarian had to come off injured at 1:1 in the derby against Bischofshofen. "Stupid, but it doesn't help," sighed the 29-year-old. From the sidelines, he saw his team-mates playing their usual strong defense. They were also able to make pinpricks in attack, such as a long-range shot from Sandro Djuric from his own half of the pitch that hit the bar.