Wedding bells ring for Mourinho’s daughter

Mourinho's daughter hard-working

Matilde can certainly be described as hard-working. She is not resting on her famous surname and her father's success: She graduated from the London College of Fashion and has a master's degree in entrepreneurship. Matilde founded the eco-friendly jewelry brand "MATILDE Jewellery", which even won a prize at the "Professional Jeweller Awards" in the "New Brand of the Year" category. Matilde has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram.