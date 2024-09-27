Red Bull Salzburg finds out the venues for the Club World Cup

High entry fee

The Club World Cup will be held for the first time in the USA from June 15 to July 13 with 32 clubs. Twelve teams from Europe are taking part. The fact that Salzburg has been awarded one of the coveted places is thanks to its Champions League performances in recent years and the fact that the ranking allows a maximum of two teams per national association to be admitted. The prize money is in the mid double-digit million euro range.