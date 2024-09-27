On Saturday
Red Bull Salzburg finds out the venues for the Club World Cup
Soccer's world governing body FIFA will announce on Saturday the venues for the new Club World Cup in the USA in the summer of 2025, in which an Austrian club will take part for the first time with this year's dethroned serial champions Red Bull Salzburg.
The gala at the "Global Citizen Festival" in New York's Central Park begins at 5.50 pm local time (11.50 pm CEST), FIFA wrote on Friday evening of a "milestone" for the reformed tournament.
High entry fee
The Club World Cup will be held for the first time in the USA from June 15 to July 13 with 32 clubs. Twelve teams from Europe are taking part. The fact that Salzburg has been awarded one of the coveted places is thanks to its Champions League performances in recent years and the fact that the ranking allows a maximum of two teams per national association to be admitted. The prize money is in the mid double-digit million euro range.
The main venues being discussed are on the east coast of the USA. However, it is still unclear not only where the games will be played, but also where the 63 matches will be televised. FIFA has jointly tendered the European broadcasting rights for the 2025 and 2029 tournaments.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.