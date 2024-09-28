Violett can earn
Irving’s England debut should make Austria dream
Ex-Austria-Klagenfurt director Andy Irving made his debut for West Ham United in the Premier League against Chelsea. Coach Pacult has high hopes for ex-players in England: "There are no magicians there either!" Goalie Spari wants to annoy his family against GAK on Sunday - because everyone there supports Graz. And: Sporting director Günther Gorenzel has been accepted into the elite club.
Austria Klagenfurt have to face promoted GAK on Sunday. "Although they are still without a win, they have already scored a lot of goals with ten - we have to be careful!" warns Peter Pacult.
The head coach has also recently focused on a former protégé: Andy Irving. The Scot made his debut for Premier League club West Ham against Chelsea, coming on for the final 18 minutes - the game ended 0:3. In the EFL League Cup a few days later, he was substituted for 12 minutes in the 5:1 defeat against Liverpool FC. "There are no magicians there either, Andy doesn't need to hide his footballing skills!" emphasized Pacult.
"Ivring's debut speaks for our good work"
And managing director Günther Gorenzel is also delighted! "I still know Andy from his time in the third division in Germany. Two and a half years ago, he was just a substitute at Türkgücü München - and now he's in the Premier League. Pacult has instilled the important attributes in him - effective and clear play. That helped him," says Gorenzel and emphasizes: "This debut should make everyone dream - it speaks for the good work at Austria Klagenfurt. And that we can offer a great platform!"
Financially, Irving's first outing has not yet yielded anything for "Violett" - but several success clauses are anchored in the contract. "There are some points that are built in. Should he move permanently or on loan, we will also benefit from this in percentage terms," says Gorenzel.
"Playing soccer alone is not enough!"
Such a sell-on clause is also included in the contract of Klagenfurt loan player Dikeni Salifou (from Werder Bremen). Pacult says: "Just playing soccer is not enough. Salifou won't get anywhere like that. He also has to bring other attributes to the pitch. It's up to him."
Meanwhile, Simon Spari has taken Marco Knaller's place in goal. "I always believe in it to the end, that's my credo in every situation," says Austrias goalie. The 1.96-meter man came to Klagenfurt in July. "Because Austria contacted me first, it's a club where you can develop in peace, where you're given time," says Simon, who was only on the bench in the first five games. "That was a disappointment, but that's the business - now I want to assert myself!"
My family are all GAK fans. I want to annoy them this time.
Simon SPARI, Austria Klagenfurts Torhüter
In return, he's learning a thing or two from a legend: Gigi Buffon. "His presence and style of play are unique. I'm impressed that he was still performing at the top until he was 45 - my idol!"
Of course Spari (who wants to start a correspondence course in business studies) wants to make it abroad one day. "Germany would be brilliant." The goalkeeper, who grew up in Gratkorn, has already been there - two years with Karlsruhe's U19s. "They scouted me at an indoor tournament with Sturm. I matured there as a 17-year-old. But it wasn't enough for a professional contract." That was with the FAC - for whom he made his debut in the 2nd division in 2021.
The next special game awaits on Sunday at GAK. "Because my family are all GAK fans - I want to annoy them this time," laughs Spari.
At the legends club
Günther Gorenzel also wants to annoy his ex-colleagues. Because the sporting director of Austria Klagenfurt was accepted into the "Red Devils" legends club this year. Because the 52-year-old was part of the coaching staff under head coach "Schoko" Schachner and celebrated the Bundesliga championship title with the GAK in 2004. Only 40 men are part of the elite legends club. "Some of them are real greats - like Amerhauser, Almer, Schranz, Kollmann and many more. I'm certainly glad that GAK is back in the Bundesliga - that's where this traditional club belongs!" emphasizes the Krumpendorfer, who nevertheless warns urgently: "They haven't won a game yet, but they are a slumbering giant!"
On a side note: Denzel Owusu (21), a Dutch defensive all-rounder who trained at Feyenoord, is currently training with Austrias amateurs.
