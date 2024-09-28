Irving’s England debut should make Austria dream

At the legends club

Günther Gorenzel also wants to annoy his ex-colleagues. Because the sporting director of Austria Klagenfurt was accepted into the "Red Devils" legends club this year. Because the 52-year-old was part of the coaching staff under head coach "Schoko" Schachner and celebrated the Bundesliga championship title with the GAK in 2004. Only 40 men are part of the elite legends club. "Some of them are real greats - like Amerhauser, Almer, Schranz, Kollmann and many more. I'm certainly glad that GAK is back in the Bundesliga - that's where this traditional club belongs!" emphasizes the Krumpendorfer, who nevertheless warns urgently: "They haven't won a game yet, but they are a slumbering giant!"