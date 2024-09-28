Employee had lied for his boss

In two lawsuits for damages with claims of around 60,000 euros each, the man claimed that the two plaintiffs had not been treated by his employer at all, but by a dentist who had also worked at the practice and had since died. However, two former assistants and the two plaintiffs insisted on Friday during the trial at the Feldkirch Regional Court that this version was a brazen lie. This was also confirmed by the chat histories seized by the police, which clearly showed that the doctor was actually working as a dentist in the practice.