Trial in Feldkirch
Employee had lied for his boss
The "fake dentist" case: On Friday, another employee of the curing dentist was convicted of false testimony and serious fraud at the Feldkirch Regional Court.
The defense had demanded an acquittal for their client, but at the end of the six-hour trial, the jury found it proven that the 49-year-old had deliberately lied in two civil proceedings against his boss and long-time friend, who should never have been allowed to practice as a dentist(as reported by "Krone").
In two lawsuits for damages with claims of around 60,000 euros each, the man claimed that the two plaintiffs had not been treated by his employer at all, but by a dentist who had also worked at the practice and had since died. However, two former assistants and the two plaintiffs insisted on Friday during the trial at the Feldkirch Regional Court that this version was a brazen lie. This was also confirmed by the chat histories seized by the police, which clearly showed that the doctor was actually working as a dentist in the practice.
Ultimately, the defendant was sentenced - not yet legally binding - to seven months in prison on probation and a fine of 10,400 euros. The reason given by the presiding judge Lisa Pfeifer: "You knew very well that what you said in the civil proceedings was not the truth."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
