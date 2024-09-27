Soccer in Klagenfurt
Champions League: No parking around the stadium!
In four days' time, the top flight of soccer will be making its first stop at Lake Wörthersee: the police present the traffic concept.
The countdown to Sturm Graz's first Champions League "home game" is on - and not just for the team itself and the fans: the local security forces have also been preparing for the evening for weeks - and are ready. Especially as they have gained a lot of experience after the two previous, completely sold-out Cup Final highlights.
Parking only with special authorization
This time, however, the traffic concept for Wednesday evening has been adapted to the international character of the match (i.e. mainly home fans). The parking lots directly at the stadium, as well as the gravel parking lot south of the stadium, are only available for those with special authorization.
For all other fans, the parking lots on the B70c (Packer Straße junction Klagenfurt), the meadow parking lot at Minimundus, the Minimundus parking lot and the opposite Park&Ride (P5) are available. There are shuttle services from all these parking lots to the stadium. The authorities recommend taking the "Klagenfurt West" exit if you are traveling via the Südautobahn.
